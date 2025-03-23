3 players the Buffalo Bills could trade away during 2025 NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills have made headlines for their additions this offseason. During NFL free agency, they made splashes on both sides of the ball.
On offense, they brought in Joshua Palmer, a promising wideout from the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensively, they added another former Charger in Joey Bosa. He will be joined by Dane Jackson (who returns after one year with the Carolina Panthers), Larry Ogunjobi, and Michael Hoecht — although Ogunjobi and Hoecht have to serve a suspension first.
While the additions have gotten most of the headlines, the Bills also said goodbye to a couple of players they once hoped would be key contributors. Buffalo released Von Miller and sent former first-round pick Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys.
Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bills could continue to send players away, especially if they find an upgrade during the draft. Here's a look at three players who could be potential trade pieces.
Curtis Samuel, WR
Even with Palmer added, the Bills could decide to go for a wide receiver in the draft. If someone such as Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka were to fall to them at the end of Round 1, it's easy to see them pull the trigger.
In such a scenario, Curtis Samuel could be the odd man out. He's too talented to fall to WR5, which would be the case with one of those additions, and he could still bring in a late-round pick via trade.
DaQuan Jones, DT
DaQuan Jones has been the Bills' starting nose tackle since 2022, but he's 33 years old, and Buffalo is in the market for an upgrade. Kenneth Grant is a name that's been floated as a potential pick in Round 1 and if that comes to fruition, the Bills could look to trade Jones and recoup some of his salary.
Matt Milano, LB
Buffalo could look to upgrade the linebacker position, especially given the injury concerns Matt Milano has dealt with over the past couple of seasons. If they land someone they believe can replace him, Milano could be dealt.
He's talented enough that someone would be willing to surrender a Day 3 pick to roll the dice.
