Bills predicted to draft Michigan running back as James Cook replacement
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is on track to be playing elsewhere in 2026 as the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension.
Cook reported to training camp and was practicing despite not yet having a deal done, but that changed on Sunday when he decided to sit out for "business."
If the Bills don't extend Cook and he departs in 2026, Buffalo will likely target a running back in the 2026 NFL draft, especially considering the team's lackluster cap situation.
Jacob Infante's mock draft for Pro Football & Sports Network has them doing just that, with the Bills taking Michigan rusher Justice Haynes in the third round at No. 94 overall.
"He hasn’t had much of a chance to show it, but Justice Haynes was a five-star recruit in high school for a reason," Infante writes. "Transferring from Alabama to Michigan, he’s a patient runner who’s quick and has proper contact balance."
Haynes spent the last two years at Alabama, where he played sparingly and tallied 616 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns in 25 games.
Haynes, who was No. 3 in ESPN's transfer rankings, decided to take his talents to Michigan in 2025, where he should have an opportunity to play more.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back has been lauded for his balance, vision, physicality and elusiveness as a runner and he's got three-down potential thanks to his pass-catching and pass-blocking abilities, according to TDAlabamaMag.com. Haynes has good speed, but it isn't considered game-breaking.
While Haynes obviously has a lot to prove before he can even be considered a third-round pick in 2026, the opportunity is there for him to do just that at Michigan.
And, with the Bills possibly set to be in the market for a running back next year, it's conceivable Haynes, who would be a nice complement to Ray Davis, could link up with Buffalo on Day 2.
