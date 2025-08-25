3 Bills' roster underdogs who made strong cases to stay in preseason finale vs. Bears
The Buffalo Bills will fill out their 53-man roster over the next two days, and there are bound to be a surprise, or two.
Last year, "Buffalo" Joe Andreessen went from tryout player to active regular season roster in a matter of three months.
In 2018, an undrafted rookie wide receiver named Robert Foster, who was sparingly used at Alabama, made the Bills' 53-man unit and proceeded to finish as the team's second-leading receiver with 541 yards.
As for this year's Bills' roster longshots, there were three bubble players who performed particularly well during the August 23 preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two of the players only recently joined the Bills earlier this month, but both have made statements in a short time.
There is a realistic scenario in which Buffalo keeps all three of these underdogs on the active roster. In the event that any of the players don't survive cutdown day, it appears likely that the Bills would at least offer an opportunity to join the practice squad.
The Bills must trim their roster down to 63 men by Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m. ET.
LB Jimmy Ciarlo
The kid from West Point is living a fairy tale over the past few weeks. Signed off his couch to replace waived/injured linebacker Baylon Spector, Ciarlo is garnering attention for his energetic, workmanlike approach.
Joining in the Bills three days prior to the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants, Ciarlo made a big hit on kickoff coverage in his Buffalo debut. He earned "Hard Knocks" fame for it, and he may wind up stealing a roster spot for as a potential core four special teams player.
On defense against Tampa Bay, the former Army team captain, who tore his ACL as a New York Jets' rookie last summer, totaled five tackles and recovered a fumble. In an ultimate summertime surprise, Ciarlo may be one of the "three guys that make this team solely on special teams."
TE Zach Davidson
Davidson has been Buffalo's fourth tight end the past couple years, but he's lived on the practice squad. The 6-foot-7 Davidson is likely again viewed as TE4, putting him squarely on the roster bubble.
His team-first gesture certainly couldn't have hurt his chances on Saturday night against the Buccaneers. With punter Brad Robbins feeling ill, Davidson turned back the clock to his college days and handled the punting duties in the preseason finale.
As a receiver, he caught both of his targets for a total of 27 yards. He played 29 snaps (43 percent) on offense.
OL Dan Feeney
The former four-year Los Angeles Chargers' starter has been a pleasant surprise since the Bills signed him off the street on August 4. Feeney, a 2017 third-round pick, has the versatility to play both center and guard.
With 120 career appearances (65 starts), his experience makes the 31-year-old interior lineman an ideal insurance policy on the bench. Since 2024 fifth-round pick Sedrick Van Pran-Granger still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the Bills should have a heightened interest in keeping Feeney in the fold for the time being.
In Preseason Game 3, Feeney played 33 of 67 offensive snaps and looked like a capable substitute while doing so.
