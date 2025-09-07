Bills season ticket holders to receive gift for farewell season at Highmark Stadium
During the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula uttered a memorable quote, speaking to the team’s former owner, the late Ralph C. Wilson Jr.
“Ralph, we’re moving across the street,” said Pegula. “We’re going to build a stadium here and tear down a stadium over there that’s full of memories. So, we need to fill this new stadium with more memories and continue our legacy. We should remember the past, but embrace the building of our future.”
That quote will be etched on a gift presented to Bills season ticket holders this season, the final campaign at the team’s current home.
On Friday, the team announced they will be sending season ticket holders a blue gift box that includes Pegula’s memorable quote, along with a wooden replica of Highmark Stadium, featuring the team’s Farewell Season logo. Some season-ticket holders have already begun to receive their gifts and have taken to social media to express their excitement.
It’s a nice touch provided by the Bills, who have given their loyal fan base another piece of history before the team moves across the street to its new home in 2026.
In addition, Bills fans will have a chance to purchase pieces of the current stadium at season’s end. The team previously announced plans to sell pieces of turf, stadium seats and other memorable items that sit inside the current building.
It all kicks off when Buffalo hosts the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 1 matchup on Sunday Night Football.
