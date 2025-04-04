Buffalo Bills barefoot wide receiver named top free agency loss by analyst
The Buffalo Bills didn't seem to push hard to retain Mack Hollins in free agency, as the veteran wideout signed with the New England Patriots.
With Hollins out, the Bills will turn to Joshua Palmer, whom they signed away from the Los Angeles Chargers. They could still add more depth in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it appears they upgraded the position based on what Palmer has done thus far in his career.
This doesn't mean they won't miss Hollins, and not just because he was a fan-favorite who excelled at the pre-game fit. Buffalo will also miss his knack for getting into the end zone, which is why Ryan Phillips of SI says he's their "most important" free agent loss this year.
"Mack Hollins isn't just a colorful guy who arrives at games barefoot, he also developed into a key part of the Buffalo Bills' passing attack in 2024. Hollins caught 31 passes for 378 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns. The New England Patriots signed the 31-year-old to a two-year, $8.4 million deal. While the Bills have enough depth to survive, Hollins will be missed." — Phillips, SI
Hollins will join his sixth NFL franchise as he enters his eighth season in the league.
He ended up playing just one year in Buffalo and will join forces with another former Bill, Stefon Diggs. New England is hoping their collection of veteran wideouts will help Drake Maye take his next step.
