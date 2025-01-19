CNN's Anderson Cooper recruited to join Bills Mafia and picks the Bills/Ravens winner
The Buffalo Bills have no shortage of high-profile celebrity members of Bills Mafia. The list includes the late Tim Russert, and his son Luke. Others include MLB outfielder Jesse Winker of the New York Mets, Wolf Blitzer from CNN, actors Chad Michael Murray and Christopher McDonald, and soccer superstar Abby Wambach.
We can now add another CNN personality, Anderson Cooper to the list. Another fan from CNN Harry Enten convinced Cooper to put on a Bills beanie and predict the outcome of the Bills and Ravens showdown in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Anderson, of course, picked the Bills, but what makes this segment hilarious is Cooper trying to identify each team name based solely on their logos. Anderson is shown the Texans and Chiefs logos, and while he was right about the Chiefs, he inexplicably said the Texans logo was the Buffalo Bills, even though he is wearing the Bills logo on his beanie.
Bills Mafia continues to grow year after year, and as long as the team continues to win, you can expect the fan base to keep growing. If the Bills go on to win a Super Bowl this season, the fan base will likely grow exponentially from all the bandwagon fans that will certainly jump on board.
Speaking of Bills Mafia, Bills quarterback Josh Allen called for the fan base to come out in full force at Highmark Stadium for the Bills divisional battle with the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, Buffalo is unbeaten at home this season, with nine wins, hoping to make it ten after Sunday night, and they have one of the best win/loss records at home over the last few seasons. It won't be easy to defeat the Ravens, but the fans will have Highmark rocking and do their part in helping the Bills to a victory.