Buffalo Bills top threat named biggest offseason loser in the AFC East
The Buffalo Bills won their fifth consecutive AFC East title in 2024, and it wasn't close. They were the only team in the division with a winning record, with the Miami Dolphins coming in second place at 8-9.
That wasn't the norm for the Dolphins, who finished with a winning record the four prior years. That included an 11-6 campaign in 2023.
Miami has been the top threat to the Bills for the past several years, but according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, they haven't closed the gap at all. For that reason, he names the Dolphins as the biggest offseason losers in the AFC East.
"However, if the Dolphins' goal is to close the gap on the Buffalo Bills, they have missed the mark so far. Their secondary is worse than last year's group, which won't help them against Josh Allen, who's 12-2, throwing for 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 66.3 percent completion rate against Miami."
Miami lost left tackle Terron Armstead to retirement with safety Jevon Holland and defensive tackle Calais Campbell leaving in free agency. There are also rumors that cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be on the trading block, which would further deplete their roster.
Buffalo still can't take them lightly, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the rebuilding New York Jets or New England Patriots become more of a threat than Miami.
