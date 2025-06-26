Buffalo Bills urged to extend offensive starter, but not the one you think
The Buffalo Bills came to terms with multiple players on massive extensions this offseason.
They extended defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Benford, and cornerback Christian Bernard. They even reworked quarterback Josh Allen’s contract to free up space.
What they haven’t done is extend James Cook. While most analysts believe that should be their next move, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz has a different extension in mind.
Schatz identified one final move for all 32 teams this offseason, saying the Bills need to extend guard David Edwards.
”The Bills have two veterans on their offensive line entering free agency in 2026, and it would be a good idea to get at least one of them nailed down for an extra couple of years. I'm going with Edwards over center Connor McGovern, but the Bills should get by with either deal or both. Edwards was 16th among qualifying guards in pass block win rate (93.5%) last season and was also above average in run block win rate (73.1%). He'll be 28 during the 2025 season, so he still has plenty of prime left in his career.” — Schatz
Buffalo boasted one of the top offensive lines in the NFL this past season. While it would be nice to see Cook extended, keeping their front five intact could be even more beneficial to their long-term success.
That might be the thinking for general manager Brandon Beane as well, considering he hasn’t been in a hurry to negotiate with the star running back. As for Edwards, it might be the right move to get a deal done now, because a repeat of his performance in 2024 could send his price tag through the roof.
