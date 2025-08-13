Bills' rookie ranks among NFL's best for Preseason Week 1 effort vs. Giants
The Buffalo Bills made Chase Lundt a sixth-round selection, No. 206 overall, at the 2025 NFL Draft.
Lundt, from the University of Connecticut ,didn't come with much fanfare. Few in the Bills' fanbase batted an eyelash at the selection, other than a handful of wide receiver craving fans who insist that Bills' GM Brandon Beane constantly bolster the WR corps.
Still, Lundt had a very successful career at Connecticut, where he started 49 career games over a four-year period, piling up nearly 3,000 snaps. His initial pre-draft scouting reports see him as decent swing tackle and capable backup linemen, and could move inside to guard, due to a lack of arm length.
But don't tell Lundt that he's only good enough to be a backup.
In the Bills' preseason opener against the Giants, Lundt logged 32 pass protection snaps, not allowing a single pressure, tying him for second among rookie offensive linemen after the first week of NFL preseason games.
RELATED: Bills fill safety need by signing former Jaguars' starter, releasing tight end
We know at the point of the game Lundt was getting those snaps, was late and against other rookies, and third or fourth string players, who most likely won't survive cutdown day. Still, it's good to see the rookie dominate when given the opportunity, which could lead to additionally snaps against higher quality players. Test the young lineman, and see just how good he could be.
Bills' offensive line coach Aaron Kromer has a reputation for developing lineman too. Between Beane finding Lundt in the draft, and Kromer teaching skills, have the Bills found another late-draft gem?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI