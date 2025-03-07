Dion Dawkins challenges Bills front office to make space for Myles Garrett
The Buffalo Bills need to make some moves to get under the salary cap if they want to make any moves this offseason. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins is hopeful they make some big changes to the cap so they can swing for the fences.
Dawkins was a guest on Good Morning Football Friday and was making his case for the Bills to add Myles Garrett, who recently requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Dawkins knows Garrett won't fit under the cap, but he called on the front office to find a way to make it happen.
He said "Big Baller" Brandon Beane and the rest of the front office to "move the chess pieces" via restructures to create space. He even said he would be willing to work with the team on his own contract.
Buffalo is predicted to part ways with Von Miller, which would free up a lot of space. They could also restructure Josh Allen, Dawkins, and Ed Oliver's deals to make more room.
Of course, that's without diving into the cost to acquire Garrett, which might wind up being multiple first-round picks.
Such a move would push a lot of money into future years and potential mortgage some of their future. That said, Garrett's a generational talent who could push them over the top. That's why Dawkins is pounding the table.
