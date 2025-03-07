What Bills most recent big extension means for free agency
The Buffalo Bills locked up another young star. Early Friday, it was announced they came to terms with linebacker Terrel Bernard on a new four-year, $50 million extension. In his new contract, Bernard will receive $25.2 million guaranteed.
A third-round pick out of Baylor in 2022, Bernard moved into the starting lineup in his second season in the league. He broke out with 143 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Over three seasons, he now has 269 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five interceptions.
This move keeps the 25-year-old in Buffalo through the 2029 season, while making him the fifth highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.
The signing won't have much impact on the team's salary cap this season. While space is often created when a player signs a deal — since the money can be pushed to future years — Bernard wasn't on a restrictive contract.
Entering the 2025 season, he was set to count for $3.6 million against the cap. Even if that number changes, it won't get them under the limit. That's where potential releases, such as Von Miller, will come in.
What the move does accomplish is giving the Bills a clear plan heading into free agency.
Locking up Bernard — as well as Khalil Shakir earlier this offseason — means the Bills should be comfortable at linebacker and receiver. They can still add talent to either position but for the foreseeable future, they're not in dire straits. They could even decide to ignore those spots in free agency and use the NFL Draft to build depth.
It also allows them to turn their attention to their greatest need, which is at defensive tackle. Buffalo needs a 1-tech to start alongside Ed Oliver. Again, the draft could be an option, but there are players such as Bobby Brown, Johnathan Hankins, and Benito Jones available in free agency.
