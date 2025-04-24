NFL data analyst unveils what Bills' Round 1 draft big board 'might look like'

Bills Central

The Buffalo Bills' draft big board is likely heavy on defense when it comes to early-round targets at the NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

It's the top-secret information that never leaves the war room.

Only a privileged few know what the Buffalo Bills' first-round board looks like ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Next Gen Stats data analyst Mike Band has provided his best guess.

With assistance from the Draft IQ tool powered by Amazon QuickSight, Band projected "what each team’s first-round big board might look like, based on pre-draft reports, team needs, and organizational philosophies."

There are eight prospects listed as potential first-round targets for Buffalo, and all eight play on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bills are one of four teams who have "Trade Up" atop the Round 1 board along with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

Texas's Jahdae Barron and Ole Miss's Trey Amos are the two listed cornerback targets, and, should the Bills stand pat at No. 30 overall, Band has Amos landing in Orchard Park.

Amos was one of 23 players who reportedly made an official "30" visit to Orchard Park. In addition to his ability to play man coverage, he is said to project as a top zone corner, which makes him a fit for the Bills' scheme.

Buffalo last selected a first-round cornerback in 2022 when Kaiir Elam was the pick. While Elam is no longer on the team, the Bills uncovered hidden gem Christian Benford in Round 6 that year.

The Bills, who have 10 total selections over the three-day event, likely won't make their Round 1 pick until after 11 p.m. ET on April 24.

Band's Bills Round 1 Big Board

DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

S Malaki Starks, Georgia

DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI.

