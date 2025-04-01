Bills predicted to draft 32-TD running back as long-term James Cook successor
While the Buffalo Bills don't have a need at running back, the position has still garnered plenty of attention this offseason.
That's because running back James Cook is looking for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal and has been outspoken about getting one.
"I just feel like [players] are deserving of it," Cook said on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. "Like why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks. I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I'm going to keep doing it. I'm going to stand on what I stand on. And I don't want to feel like a cancer at all because I don't like all that attention. That's not me. I'm just standing on business and what I deserve."
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that much progress is being made on that front. When asked about Cook this week, general manager Brandon Beane revealed that he doesn't expect the team and Cook to get anything done "anytime soon."
"At this point, we're onto the draft. Once we got Benford done, and I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon. We're gonna focus on the draft, and getting our cap in order," said Beane.
While the Bills appear to be optimistic that something can still be done before Cook hits free agency in 2026, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Bills to explore running backs late in the 2025 NFL Draft given the uncertainty surrounding Cook and the overall strength at the position in this year's group.
RELATED: Brandon Beane's prediction for James Cook's final year under contract
In a recent mock draft from The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, he envisions the Bills taking a Day 3 swing on Syracuse rusher, LeQuint Allen.
Here's more on Allen, per The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.
"Overall, Allen projects as a versatile option for an offense that should earn good volume at the NFL level," he wrote. "His refined game as both a ball-carrier and weapon in space showcases an intriguing prospect at the position who could challenge for an RB1 role in due time."
Allen finished his collegiate career with 2,359 rushing yards, 848 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns. In 2024, he tallied 1,021 rushing yards, 521 receiving yards and 20 total scores, showcasing his impressive versatility.
At 6-foot and 204 pounds, Allen has all the makings of a three-down back at the next level.
The Syracuse product isn't as explosive as Cook is but is a tough runner who possess good vision and impressive interior running skills. He's also a threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher and can hold his own when asked to block in the passing game.
He will definitely need more work to reach his full potential in the NFL, but that's why the Bills are a great fit for him. He can play a backup role in 2025 with the goal of taking RB1 duties in 2026 should Cook change addresses.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —