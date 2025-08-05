Bills' Bobby Babich makes feelings on 'Hard Knocks' appearance quite clear
On the eve of the Buffalo Bills' "Hard Knocks" debut, it's quite apparent that defensive coordinator Bobby Babich isn't a fan of appearing on the show.
The organization will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" when the show debuts on August 5, and it marks the first time Buffalo has appeared on the popular series in franchise history.
When asked if he would be tuning in, Babich admitted he won't be watching it. Babich also made it clear he has no interest in appearing on camera at all.
"I will not watch 'Hard Knocks.' And I'll just say I don't want to be on it," Babich said with a laugh. "It's cool. Our approach, I think Sean [McDermott] said it, is we're going to be us. We've been us, this is nine years for a lot of us, or most of us."
"We're going to be us. We've got nothing to hide," Babich added. "It all goes back to the culture that Sean and Brandon [Beane] have built and the permission to be yourself. Hopefully, that's what you see."
It's no secret the Bills have tried to avoid being on the HBO show like the plague over the years, but McDermott does believe some good can come from it.
"The increased noise, if you will, is maybe in some ways good practice for us to really hone in and focus and get our focus where it needs to be," McDermott said last month.
This season featuring the Bills should be an interesting one.
Buffalo has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen and the Bills are one of the favorites to compete for a Super Bowl this coming season.
Adding to the intrigue is the story with running back James Cook, who is now in the midst of a hold-in after initially reporting to training camp and practicing amid a contract dispute.
