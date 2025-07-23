Bills Central

After not wanting it, Sean McDermott puts positive spin on Bills' 'Hard Knocks' debut

The Buffalo Bills are trying to stay positive about something they didn't want in the first place.

Mike Moraitis

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott.
Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

For the first time in the franchise's history, the Buffalo Bills will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series that will chronicle the team's 2025 training camp.

But that's not something the Bills were seeking out. In fact, head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have never been big fans of appearing on the show and have instead tried to avoid it.

And it's understandable why. Having cameras around the facility as a team prepares for the season or a game can lead to distractions that no team wants.

When asked about being on "Hard Knocks" in 2025, however, McDermott tried to put a positive spin on it.

"It's what happens when you've had success," he told reporters on Wednesday. "People want to kind of see what's behind the curtain a little bit."

"We have nothing to hide," McDermott added. "We are who we are. I think the cool part about this is people see us on Sunday, see us on gameday, now they get a chance to see that what we do on Sundays is exactly what we do Monday through Saturday."

A camera crew from Hard Knocks
A camera crew from Hard Knocks follows Bills' quarterback Josh Allen as he signs autographs for fans during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about the potential for the increased attention to cause a distraction, McDermott wonder aloud if that may be beneficial rather than a problem.

"The increased noise, if you will, is maybe in some ways good practice for us to really hone in and focus and get our focus where it needs to be," McDermott said.

The Bills have a lot of interesting things going on that should make this version of "Hard Knocks" good.

Not only have the Bills been an elite team for years now, but they also have an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen, who got married to actress Hailee Steinfeld this offseason, and a talented running back in James Cook, who is seeking a new contract.

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" will premiere on August 5.

Fans scream Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s name
Fans scream Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s name while holding out items for him to sign after practice at he Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
