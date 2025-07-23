After not wanting it, Sean McDermott puts positive spin on Bills' 'Hard Knocks' debut
For the first time in the franchise's history, the Buffalo Bills will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series that will chronicle the team's 2025 training camp.
But that's not something the Bills were seeking out. In fact, head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have never been big fans of appearing on the show and have instead tried to avoid it.
And it's understandable why. Having cameras around the facility as a team prepares for the season or a game can lead to distractions that no team wants.
When asked about being on "Hard Knocks" in 2025, however, McDermott tried to put a positive spin on it.
"It's what happens when you've had success," he told reporters on Wednesday. "People want to kind of see what's behind the curtain a little bit."
RELATED: What history says about 'Hard Knocks' affecting Bills' regular season record
"We have nothing to hide," McDermott added. "We are who we are. I think the cool part about this is people see us on Sunday, see us on gameday, now they get a chance to see that what we do on Sundays is exactly what we do Monday through Saturday."
When asked about the potential for the increased attention to cause a distraction, McDermott wonder aloud if that may be beneficial rather than a problem.
"The increased noise, if you will, is maybe in some ways good practice for us to really hone in and focus and get our focus where it needs to be," McDermott said.
RELATED: 'Hard Knocks' arrives for Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University
The Bills have a lot of interesting things going on that should make this version of "Hard Knocks" good.
Not only have the Bills been an elite team for years now, but they also have an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen, who got married to actress Hailee Steinfeld this offseason, and a talented running back in James Cook, who is seeking a new contract.
"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" will premiere on August 5.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —