'Hard Knocks' season finale exposes Bills' cuts, culture and championship dreams
The final episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" closed the loop on who was waived and who was brought back to the practice squad.
It also featured some funny moments in the closing of the show with Tre'Davious White attempting to rap, but it's strongly suggested that he not quit his day job in the NFL.
RELATED: HBO delivers highly disappointing 'Hard Knocks' season finale starring Buffalo Bills
Here are a few moments that stood out in the closing episode of the five-part look at the Bills.
Casey Rogers on team chemistry
In the show's opening segment, the Bills' defensive line got together for dinner. Local kid Casey Rogers discussed the "natural bonding" he has with his Bills' teammates.
"Just how easy you guys were to wrap your arms around me, just made it fun", said Rogers. He continued, "Like, real talk, I usually hate fall camp. I like, woke up every day excited to be with you guys."
Jordan Poyer & Jordan Phillips Reflect on Bills’s Culture
Later in the show, Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips talked about their return to Buffalo. "When you leave here, you see how it's more of a business. Guys aren't really hanging out. It's not really fun, you're just going to work, you're going home, yada yada yada, that's not fun", said Phillips. He continued, "You know, it's just like I much rather be doing it with the people I love. You can be yourself, you can have fun, people care about your families. You just can't beat it."
Poyer added, "Being in Miami didn't even feel right. This is home, man, this is where my heart is. I grew up so much from 2017 to 2023, and i just felt like I got a lot, a lot to prove to this game, to myself." Adding, "This is my safe space. This is where I feel me."
Buffalo’s Transformation from Playoff Drought to Destination Team
The moral of this story, Buffalo is a place players want to be.
The Buffalo Bills' team culture is real. The Bills are a team that players want to play. This hasn't always been the case. Throughout the playoff-drought years, one of the biggest issues was a culture of losing. Players didn't want to stick around. The Bills had good players in those days, but once their rookie deals expired, they were out and playing for new teams.
Josh Allen’s Super Bowl Vision: Parade Through Downtown Buffalo
Lastly, Josh Allen has a vision. He hears the sounds and sees the images that will occur when he and the Bills finally bring home a Lombardi trophy. Kyle Brandt asked Allen if he had his Super Bowl speech already written. Allen said, "I can see the parade, I can feel it, I can, you know, five degrees, brisk, rolling down here in the bus rolling over all the salt and ice. Thousands upon thousands of fans filling up downtown Buffalo. I can see where we're going up on the steps at City Hall. Like it's, I see it all."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI