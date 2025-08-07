Bills Central

NFL analyst rips Buffalo Bills boring Hard Knocks debut

Not everyone was a fan of the Buffalo Bills first Hard Knocks episode.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up with the other quarterbacks before practice begins at Bills Training Camp.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up with the other quarterbacks before practice begins at Bills Training Camp. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday was the premiere episode of HBO’s acclaimed series, Hard Knocks. This year, the show is focused on the Buffalo Bills as they hold training camp at St. John Fisher University.

The premiere was free of drama, which was surely seen as wholesome and fun by Bills fans. Instead of being bombarded with negative attention, they got to see KJ Hamler on a kid’s scooter and watch Josh Allen check out the new stadium as it’s being built.

RELATED: Bills' A.J. Epenesa steals 'Hard Knocks' spotlight by snatching 11-foot reptile

That wasn’t enough for Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, however. He bashed the opening episode, saying it was “blah” and could have been “AI generated.” He also said they steered clear of any potential controversy, which eliminated interest.

“And it steered clear of any topic that would have been remotely controversial (or, in turn, interesting), such as running back James Cook’s discontent with his contract and the team’s decision to circle the wagons around first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston following the filing of a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him.”

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' rookie 'coming on like a speeding bullet' at training camp

Florio believes this was by design, saying the Bills didn’t want to be a part of the show in the first place, which many teams considering it a distraction.

What Florio is missing is that fans get bombarded with drama all season. Sometimes it’s a refreshing change of pace for things to be lighthearted. Even if that seems boring to some.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook during the Return of the Blue & Red practice.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook during the Return of the Blue & Red practice. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News