NFL analyst rips Buffalo Bills boring Hard Knocks debut
Tuesday was the premiere episode of HBO’s acclaimed series, Hard Knocks. This year, the show is focused on the Buffalo Bills as they hold training camp at St. John Fisher University.
The premiere was free of drama, which was surely seen as wholesome and fun by Bills fans. Instead of being bombarded with negative attention, they got to see KJ Hamler on a kid’s scooter and watch Josh Allen check out the new stadium as it’s being built.
That wasn’t enough for Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, however. He bashed the opening episode, saying it was “blah” and could have been “AI generated.” He also said they steered clear of any potential controversy, which eliminated interest.
“And it steered clear of any topic that would have been remotely controversial (or, in turn, interesting), such as running back James Cook’s discontent with his contract and the team’s decision to circle the wagons around first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston following the filing of a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him.”
Florio believes this was by design, saying the Bills didn’t want to be a part of the show in the first place, which many teams considering it a distraction.
What Florio is missing is that fans get bombarded with drama all season. Sometimes it’s a refreshing change of pace for things to be lighthearted. Even if that seems boring to some.
