Josh Allen believer predicts Bills benefit from 'amazing' schedule, poor division
It's set up quite nicely, but that will take the Buffalo Bills only so far.
While the terrain looks favorable, the Bills have to stay healthy and perform on gamedays. If the Bills play to their capability, however, a sixth consecutive AFC East division crown should be in the cards and a Super Bowl LX appearance is more than possible.
Considering a friendly schedule coupled with weak division opponents, the Bills seemingly have fewer obstacles to clear than their AFC rivals in the race for the No. 1 seed and first-round bye that accompanies it.
“The schedule is amazing. I was looking at that. They don't go out at all out west," said CBS senior analyst Pete Prisco during an appearance on One Bills Live.
The Bills, who will play most of their highly-accomplished opponents at home in Orchard Park, won't travel any further than the approximate 1,300 miles it takes to get from Buffalo to Houston during the regular season.
"And the division is not very good, by the way. I'm going to be honest about it. I don't think the division is very good. This is the year for, and they're [No.] 4 in my power rankings, but I'll give you a little hint. I probably will pick the Bills to go to the Super Bowl," said Prisco.
When it comes to Buffalo's AFC East competition, none of the three opponents appear ready to compete for a division title at this point. The New York Jets and the New England Patriots both went through head coaching changes this offseason while the Miami Dolphins did little to noticeably improve a roster that has lost six straight games to the Bills.
"Look, the Jets are reliant on Justin Fields. You don't know. Miami, we know they're coming apart at the seams. They're soft. And then you look at New England. I think New England's a team to keep an eye on, but they might be a year away. So, this is Buffalo's opportunity to dominate the division, get a good seeding in the playoffs, maybe the 1 seed, and go to the Super Bowl," said Prisco.
The Bills feature continuity in multiple key areas as head coach Sean McDermott enters his ninth season as the helm. The entire starting offensive line, and top backups, all return from what was the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense. Quarterback Josh Allen is happily married and seemingly eager to build upon his 2024 MVP season. On defense, battle-tested veterans like Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and Taron Johnson make for a respectable unit.
"I love the makeup of the team. I love where they're going. I think Allen's fantastic," said Prisco.
The Bills are in a prime starting position, but it's a long race to the finish. And no matter how well equipped a team may be for the journey, it will likely need to luck along the way.
