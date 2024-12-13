Josh Allen posts romantic message on Hailee Steinfeld's birthday
Three days after his six-touchdown performance, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen took a minute to recognize a milestone occurrence via his Instagram account.
Instead of using the social media app to promote his accomplishment of becoming the first player ever to rush for three touchdowns and pass for three touchdowns in the same regular season game, Allen shifted the attention to his fiancé who celebrated her 28th birthday on December 11.
On Wednesday evening, Allen publicly wished Steinfeld a happy birthday by posting a slide to his Instagram story. The photo, which was seemingly taken at nighttime on a beach, shows Steinfeld turned to the camera while smiling and holding a wine glass.
"I love you. Here's To forevermore," said Allen in the text overlay at the bottom of the photo.
Born about seven months apart in 1996, Allen and Steinfeld were first spotted on a date together in May 2023. They got engaged on November 22, 2024 as the Bills were on a bye, but the news was not announced until one week later.
Known for her roles in films such as "Pitch Perfect," "True Grit," and "Spider-Man," Steinfeld has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to being around the team. She has attended multiple games in Orchard Park, but has taken a non-Taylor Swift approach.
The newly-engaged couple was photographed together after Allen's record-setting performance in Los Angeles on December 8.
Allen and the Bills are currently in the midst of a Super Bowl quest. With a 10-3 overall record, Buffalo has already clinched the AFC East division title while Allen looks to reach 40 total touchdowns for the fifth consecutive season. The NFL MVP hopeful has passed for 23 touchdowns and rushed for nine touchdowns over the first 13 games.
The Bills next face the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 15. It's unknown if Steinfeld plans on attending the December 15 matinee.
