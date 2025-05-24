3 Buffalo Bills legends who finished their career elsewhere
The Buffalo Bills were one of the premier teams in the early 1990s. They were the AFC representative in the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons, facing three different NFC East foes in those games.
While they never won it all, the fact that they spent nearly half the decade as the best team in the AFC is still quite the accomplishment. To this day, players from that team such as Jim Kelly are held in high regard.
Seen as the best players in franchise history, it's hard to imagine these athletes playing for another franchise, even though many of them did. Here we look at three players who are known as Buffalo legends, but finished their NFL careers with a different team.
Andre Reed, Washington (2000)
Andre Reed was a fourth-round pick in 1985 out of Kutztown University. He went from a small-school prospect to one of the most productive players in Buffalo history, earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Over 15 seasons, Reed racked up 941 receptions for 13,095 yards and 86 touchdowns — all of which are franchise records.
Reed is so synonymous with Buffalo football that it's hard to picture him in another uniform. That said, he actually wore two others, spending his final season split between Washington and the Denver Broncos.
Reed signed a two-year deal with Denver in 2000, but asked for his release when he realized he wouldn't get much playing time. He ended up with Washington, where he had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Bruce Smith, Washington (2000-2003)
When Reed signed with Washington, it reunited him with the Bills' all-time sack leader, Bruce Smith. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 171 sacks in 15 seasons with Buffalo. He then signed with Washington, where he was used as a situational pass rusher.
Smith played until he was 40, and added 29 more sacks in four seasons with Washington. That gave him 200 for his career, the most in league history.
Thurman Thomas, Miami Dolphins (2000)
2000 was a weird season for Buffalo fans since three of the greatest players in franchise history left that year. While Reed and Smith went to the NFC, running back Thurman Thomas stayed in the AFC East, signing with the Miami Dolphins.
Thomas was a workhorse for 12 seasons in Buffalo, recording 11,938 yards and 65 touchdowns. Those numbers put him ahead of O.J. Simpson for the most in team history, although his touchdown mark will be surpassed soon, with Josh Allen tying him at 65.
In Miami, Thomas played in just nine games and had 136 yards and no touchdowns on the ground and 117 yards and one touchdown through the air. A knee injury forced him to end the season on the IR, and he wasn't able to play again after that.
