Buffalo Bills ‘scienced out’ the wind in new stadium
During the premiere episode of Hard Knocks with the Buffalo Bills, reigning MVP Josh Allen was seen touring the team’s new stadium.
Under construction across the street from the current Highmark stadium, which has been their home for more than 50 years, is the new Highmark Stadium which is a thing of beauty.
The new stadium features a canopy that will cover most fans from the elements, while still allowing snow or rain to hit the field and impact the game. What won’t impact the game, however, is massive wind gusts.
During his tour, Allen was told that the stadium was designed to keep wind out. Team owner Terry Pegula explained to Allen how the wind would circle around the stadium if not for the engineering efforts, adding that they “scienced” out the wind.
Allen also saw a layout of where the locker room will be as well as their new training facilities. The team is also going to get a sauna that actually gets hot, which was apparently a major concern.
The Bills will spend one last season in the place they’ve called home since the 1970s before moving across the street. Allen is among those who seem excited to see what’s in store.
