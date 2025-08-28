Analyst gives Bills concerning grade for preseason efforts
The Buffalo Bills are going into the 2025 campaign after an up-and-down preseason, which saw them lose to the New York Giants and Chicago Bears before a salvaging win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan graded every team's preseason and gave the Bills a "C+" for their three games.
"Buffalo didn't play its marquee stars like Josh Allen this summer, but there were some interesting developments within the lower layers of the roster. 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop made his debut in the finale and was solid, recording two tackles to go along with a PBU, possibly setting himself up for a role beside Taylor Rapp. Sticking in the secondary, the cornerback room is pretty banged up with first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston (knee) and Tre'Davious White (lower leg) dealing injuries sustained over the last month," Sullivan wrote.
It's hard to properly evaluate the Bills when most of their marquee players weren't in the lineup, but their depth was tested and exposed at times.
Ultimately, the Bills got better by developing the right players at positions of need. The secondary remains the team's weak spot, but there's hope that the team can correct its mistakes at cornerback and safety going into the season.
If the Bills can figure out how to fix these issues before Week 1, they should fulfill their expectations as one of the best teams in the NFL going into the season.
The Bills are now getting ready for their season opener on Sunday, September 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET inside Highmark Stadium.
