4 Buffalo Bills' cuts who should be practice squad priorities

The Buffalo Bills announced their cuts, now we can look at possible practice squad players.

Ronnie Eastham

The Buffalo Bills cut their 90-man roster down to the required 53 players and placed two players on IR to start the season, cornerback Max Hairston and offensive lineman Tylan Grable. Now it's time to speculate on who might make the Bills' practice squad.

There were a few surprise cuts, and one can expect some to be added to the practice squad in the next few days, if they clear waivers.

Some of those waived might end up on other teams, such as running back Frank Gore Jr., who had a solid preseason performance. Shane Buechele impressed during the preseason, despite not being considered a contender in the Bills' QB2 competition. His performance, however, made a strong case for him as a reliable backup option.

Here are four players whom the Bills released that should find their way to the practice squad. In fact, they should be priorities for Buffalo.

Shane Buechele, QB

Buechele could be picked up on waivers, but should he clear, the Bills need to add him to the practice squad. The options are him or Mike White, but from what we saw throughout the preseason, Buechele offers more upside.

Jimmy Ciarlo, LB

Ciarlo is the next "Buffalo Joe" story. Anyways, if "Buffalo Jimmy" Ciarlo had arrived in Buffalo at the beginning of the summer, he may have played himself onto the roster. Instead, the Bills should add him to the practice squad and see how much he can develop between now and next season.

Frank Gore Jr., RB

Don't be shocked if Gore Jr. doesn't clear waivers. At a position that is injured more than any other, good backup running backs quickly become an asset for teams. If he does clear, the Bills will get him on the practice squad. He could be RB3 on future rosters for the Bills.

K.J. Hamler, WR

Hamler adds a spark to the receiving room with his quickness and speed. Keeping him around on the practice squad gives the Bills a versatile player that can step into the offense and also be the team's featured return man should injury hit Brandon Codrington.

