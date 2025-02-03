Bills lose defensive coach to Liam Coen's Jaguars staff
The Buffalo Bills will have at least one vacancy on their coaching staff this offseason.
While no changes are expected at the offensive, defensive or special teams coordinator spots, Buffalo is losing assistant defensive line coach Matt Edwards to the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars have tabbed Edwards as their new primary defensive line coach.
“I'm extremely confident the people that are behind me and behind these walls," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott four days after the season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 2024 campaign marks Edwards's lone season with the Bills. He joined the team after Eric Washington left for the Chicago Bears' DC role during the previous coaching cycle. Buffalo promoted assistant defensive line coach Marcus West to take over for Washington, subsequently filling West's old spot by adding Edwards.
The Bills' defensive line seemingly experienced a drop in performance following Washington's departure. While Buffalo fell to No. 17 overall in total defense, their sack percentage (6.75) slipped to 23rd out of 32 teams.
With Liam Coen taking the reins in Jacksonville, Edwards returns to the AFC South division where he spent his first four NFL seasons (2018-21). Following two years with the Las Vegas Raiders (2022-23), the former Miami (OH) captain landed in Buffalo for a brief stay.
In terms of filling the void, a replacement will likely come from outside of the organization. As for the personnel up front, the Bills could benefit from upgrades on the interior and on the edge. Defensive tackles Austin Johnson, Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson will be unrestricted free agents along with rotational defensive ends Dawuane Smoot and Casey Toohill.
