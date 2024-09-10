Two Bills' defenders on shelf, two Dolphins' running backs could miss TNF game
The Buffalo Bills have half of the normal time to heal as they face a Thursday night road game this week.
The short turnaround makes it difficult for players to recover in time, leading to All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive end Dawuane Smoot already being ruled out by head coach Sean McDermott on Monday. There is currently no timetable for Johnson's return.
The good news is that quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his non-throwing hand on his fourth-quarter touchdown run in Week 1, has been a full participant and should have no trouble operating on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was also on the injury report last week due to his knee sprain, was also a full-go for the second day in a row.
"Injury update, nothing really changed since yesterday," said McDermott on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
Two Bills were limited in practice for the second day in a row. Rookie edge rusher Javon Solomon missed the season opener due to an oblique injury, but appears to be progressing. Veteran running back Ty Johnson, who tweaked his knee against the Arizona Cardinals, also practiced in a limited capacity. He carried two times for seven yards in the 34-28 win.
Although their first two games are at home, the Dolphins are also dealing with the short turnaround and it could cost them their top two running backs. De'Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest) have missed back-to-back practices.
Both ball carriers were banged up during Sunday's last-second win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Achane totaled 100 yards from scrimmage, including 76 receiving yards and a one-yard rushing touchdown. Mostert managed only nine rush yards on six carries.
The Bills visit the Dolphins for an 8:15 pm ET kickoff on September 12 in an Amazon Prime exclusive. Buffalo has won 11 of the last 12 meeting with their AFC East rival, including a 2022 playoff game and the 2023 division-clinching regular season finale.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 2)
TUESDAY
QB Josh Allen (left hand) - FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) - FP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) - FP
RB Ty Johnson (knee) - LP
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) - LP
CB Taron Johnson (forearm) - DNP
DE Dawuane Smoot (toe) - DNP
MONDAY
QB Josh Allen (left hand) - FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) - FP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) - FP
RB Ty Johnson (knee) - LP
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) - LP
CB Taron Johnson (forearm) - DNP
DE Dawuane Smoot (toe) - DNP