3 bold predictions for Buffalo Bills in Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
When the 2025 NFL schedule was announced, Week 8 seemed like an easy win for the Buffalo Bills. They were going on the road, but they would be facing a Carolina Panthers franchise that won just five games in 2024.
Now that Week 8 is here, it suddenly doesn't feel like an easy win, even with Andy Dalton starting for an injured Bryce Young. Carolina has won three in a row, entering the weekend at 4-3. They've seen Rico Dowdle emerge as a star with 569 yards from scrimmage during their winning streak.
That said, the Bills are the better team and should be able to get back on track. That would be easier for them to do should these three bold predictions come true.
Michael Hoecht provides a spark
Defensive reinforcements are on the way with defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi active this weekend. Hoecht will be especially helpful for them since the Bills haven't gotten much production from the defensive end position.
Joey Bosa leads the way with two sacks, but no other defensive end has more than 1.5. Hoecht isn't exactly a high-volume sack artist, but he had 13.5 during his final three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. This weekend, look for him to announce his arrival in Buffalo by starting with one against the Panthers.
Josh Allen ends interception streak
The Buffalo offense was doing an unbelievable job protecting the ball, dating back to last season. That suddenly changed in Week 4, and Josh Allen was a big part of the problem.
Since that game, he's fumbled three times and has four interceptions. He had an especially hard time protecting the ball in the loss to Atlanta in Week 6.
Allen surely spent the bye week focusing on ball control, which is why this bold prediction is that he gets back on track and goes through the game with no turnovers.
Shaq Thompson revenge game
Shaq Thompson spent 11 seasons with the Panthers before signing with Buffalo this year. His arrival didn't generate much buzz following two injury-plagued campaigns in Carolina, but he's been a decent addition with 24 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack, and one fumble.
This weekend, he gets a chance to go against his old team and while there are no bitter feelings, he surely wants to prove to them he still has it. That's why this final bold prediction is that Thompson picks up a sack and a forced fumble against the Panthers.
