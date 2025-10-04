Bills predicted to add LB with 'elite range' in first round of 2026 NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills are still undefeated in the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean they don't have concerns.
One pressing issue that popped up often during their win over the New Orleans Saints was an inability to wrap up and tackle consistently. They were without two of the top defenders, with defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano out due to injury.
Unfortunately for Milano, that's been a common theme with injuries often leaving him sidelined. That's why Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante has the Bills going for Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in the first round of his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
Bills predicted to take Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen in Round 1
Infante says the Bills need to ensure their defense is in shape to continue contending in the AFC and should look to replace Milano due to his age and injury history.
"To help the Buffalo Bills remain near the top of the AFC, they’ll need to keep their defense in tip-top shape. With Matt Milano being 31 years old with an extensive injury history, drafting his successor near the end of Round 1 doesn’t sound like a bad idea," Infante wrote.
"With impressive speed, agility, instincts against the run, and consistent tackling form, C.J. Allen is a true rangy linebacker with elite range as a tackler. He has the potential to be one of the top linebackers in the league in due time."
Allen's a sure tackler who would help limit the yards after contact that have plagued the defense. From there, Infante keeps things defensive for the Bills, taking Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds in Round 2 and Illinois DE Gabe Jacas in Round 3.
