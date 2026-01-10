Do the Buffalo Bills play today? Schedule for Bills playoff game

The Buffalo Bills are in an unfamiliar position this weekend, playing on the road in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Entering the season, they were five-time defending champions in the AFC East, which had them at home for at least their first postseason game. That's not the case this time, with the New England Patriots surprising everyone with a 14-3 finish, putting them ahead of the 12-5 Bills.

As the sixth seed in the conference, Buffalo will take on the third seed, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two teams have had a tight rivalry, with the Bills holding a 10-8 edge in head-to-head games; however, the Jaguars are 2-0 against the Bills in the postseason.

MORE: NFL experts identify X factor for Bills' Wild-Card matchup vs. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence holds the slight edge over Josh Allen, winning two of the three games when these teams have squared off. This has the makings of a great game, but when do these two square off?

While the NFL playoffs begin on Saturday with two games, the Bills and Jaguars won't be in action. Instead, they'll play one another during the second day of postseason games.

When is the Buffalo Bills Wild Card playoff game?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo and Jacksonville will play on Sunday, and theirs will be the first of three games that day.

Date: Sunday, January 11

Time: 1:00 PM

TV: CBS

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Venue: EverBank Stadium

Betting Odds: Bills +1.5 | O/U: 51.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE: Bills' defense won't have first-round rookie for playoff opener vs. Jaguars

For anyone wanting to check out the action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers will play during the 4:30 p.m. window on FOX. The late game will be the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at 8:00 p.m. on Prime Video.

The games that follow Buffalo on Sunday are the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. on FOX and the Los Angeles Chargers against the Patriots at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. The final game of the week is the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —