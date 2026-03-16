4 Drastic Changes Coming to Buffalo Bills Roster In 2026

Changes are coming to the Buffalo Bills’ roster after the team’s action in free agency over the past week.

Players have been brought in while others have been shipped out, leading to many adjustments for the Bills entering the 2026 campaign. Here’s a look at a few of the more drastic shifts we will see from the team this fall.

Youth movement defensively

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) returns an interceptions against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21 | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the Bills welcomed back a long list of familiar faces to provide a veteran presence at various positions of need. Jordan Poyer at the safety position, Jordan Phillips along the defensive line, and many other aging players took on important roles on both sides of the ball.

This offseason, we have seen the Bills trend toward a youth movement on defense. Free-agent signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson is six years younger than Poyer, while the Bills are expected to go full steam ahead with their crop of young defensive linemen, headlined by Deone Walker and TJ Sanders, in 2026 rather than bringing in the retreads they did a year ago.

Additionally, new prized pass rusher Bradley Chubb is a touch younger than last year’s veteran addition on the edge, Joey Bosa, and the Bills also appear ready to turn over the reins at linebacker to Dorian Williams rather than re-sign aging players in Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson.

The vast majority of the Bills’ key defensive contributors are under 30, with several at 25 or younger. In the end, whether the shift proves effective will come down to player development. Still, with a load of youthful talent on the roster, it’s exciting to consider what Buffalo’s defense will look like for years to come as it grows under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Growing wide receiver corps

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Speaking of growth, the Bills’ trade for DJ Moore was a significant addition the team has desperately needed since the ugly departure of Stefon Diggs before the 2024 season. While the trade compensation has been criticized, there’s no arguing that Moore presents an immediate boost for Buffalo in a much-needed area.

However, don’t expect the Bills to be finished adding at the position, as the draft awaits and there are a few low-cost options in free agency worth pursuing, including veterans Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel. Buffalo released Curtis Samuel after a disappointing two-year stint, and there is still room for another player or two to be brought in over the next few months.

Keon Coleman’s spot on the roster also remains a bit tenuous at this point, which could create space for even more talent to be added to what was a lackluster group from a season ago. This unit will look far different from how it did in 2025.

New backup quarterback

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky avoids New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor and gets a pass off during first half action against the Jets at home in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitch Trubisky signed a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans, ending his second stint with the Bills. His departure caused Buffalo to reunite with former backup quarterback Kyle Allen, who signed a two-year deal to take over as the team’s QB2.

While Allen is a familiar face, the change from Trubisky is significant. Trubisky has vastly more experience than Allen, starting 57 games throughout his career with a 31-26 record. Allen has earned 19 starts during his time in the NFL, finishing 7-12.

If Josh Allen were to go down with an injury, it would be much more comforting knowing the team had Trubisky to turn to rather than Kyle Allen, who has recorded just three pass attempts over the past three seasons.

Shift at punt returner

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After two years of using Khalil Shakir as the team’s primary punt returner, the Bills may be ready to move to a different option in 2026. Former head coach Sean McDermott preferred the trust he had in Shakir over the potential game-breaking ability of the team’s other options at the position, but that will likely change as the Bills transition to a more aggressive style in all three phases under new head coach Joe Brady.

Options to seize the starting job on special teams include wide receiver Mecole Hardman and cornerback Dee Alford. Hardman returned two punts for the Bills in ’25, one of which he fumbled away, while Alford recorded 20 punt returns for the Falcons in 2023. Expect one of them, or perhaps a future free agent or draft addition, to take over duties from Shakir this fall.