At 8-1, the Buffalo Bills are in terrific shape as the season heads into the second half. Once the winter months arrive, playoff battles begin to take shape, and the Bills have positioned themselves well to not only lock up their division, but they have a chance to win the No. 1 seed and home field advantage.

Of course, there's a lot of football left, so we can't get ahead of ourselves. Still, it's good to see that they've taken care of business thus far, even if they have had some help in the form of injuries. In recent weeks, Buffalo has faced a slew of backup quarterbacks, and that will happen again in Week 11 as Kyle McCord will get the start for the Miami Dolphins.

That leaves Buffalo with a lot to prove, especially with a daunting schedule coming up. While the team as a whole will have to prove themselves when they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the AFC elite, the following three players have individual concerns of their own to deal with as they host Miami on Sunday.

Jordan Hancock, DB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo really loves the versatility that Jordan Hancock offers as a cornerback/safety hybrid. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to live up to the lofty expectations he entered the season with. Hancock suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and was sent to the IR.

He returned to the field in Week 10 and played 31 snaps as the Bills were dealing with injuries in the secondary. While it was good for Hancock to get back on the field, he was one of the lowest-graded players on the team against the New York Jets, earning a 43.7 overall from PFF.

Hancock spent most of the game in the slot and gave up one pass for 33 yards, but had a coverage grade of just 44.8. This week, he's likely to be called upon again and will be under pressure to live up to the hype he was building during training camp.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman was off to a hot start to the season, proving to be especially reliable while DJ Moore was out injured. Over the past three weeks, however, Coleman has been rather quiet. He has five receptions for a mere 32 yards and most of that came in Week 9 when he had three catches for 17 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coleman was labeled a draft bust entering his third season in the league and did well to quiet the criticism with his performance early in the year. Now, he needs to find a way to deliver again and discover what his role is when Moore is on the field.

Bradley Chubb, OLB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb reacts after a sack against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's top offseason signing this year was Bradley Chubb, who agreed to a three-year deal worth $43.5 million. He was supposed to give them another proven pass rusher across from Greg Rousseau, but through nine games, Chubb has just 1.5 sacks and was recently called the Bills' most disappointing player by Bills On SI's John Green.

Chubb is surely feeling the pressure to deliver and that could be magnified for him this weekend as he faces his former team. Chubb was released by Miami in a cost-saving move this offseason and he now has a chance to show them they made a mistake. He also could justify their decision if he has another game where he doesn't make a major impact.

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