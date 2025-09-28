Bills Central

NFL prediction panel doesn't foresee unbeaten Bills slowing down in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills look to improve their season record to 4-0 when they host the New Orleans in a rare Orchard Park meeting.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
It's one of the more lopsided matchups on the NFL regular season slate, so naturally, the experts are unanimous in their prediction.

The unbeaten Buffalo Bills host the winless New Orleans Saints in Week 4 at Highmark Stadium, and the visitors are being given much of a chance. All seven members of Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel are siding with Buffalo.

All SI panel picks are always straight up, so there may be some folks who question if the Bills can cover the 15.5-point spread set for wagering purposes.

"We gotta execute on our end," said Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman about the challenge that the Saints present. "The only way we get beat is if we beat ourselves."

After a one-point win over the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, the Bills dispatched of the AFC East rival New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks. Now, they'll face their first NFC opponent in what will be the Saints final trip to Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen avoids pressure
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is almost sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, the Saints are 4-1 all-time against the Bills in Orchard Park. Their most-recent prior visit happened during head coach Sean McDermott's rookie year with New Orleans posting a 47-10 win.

In quarterback Josh Allen's only career start against the Saints, Buffalo recorded a 31-6 victory on Thanksgiving 2021 in the Superdome.

Buffalo will be without defensive starters DT Ed Oliver and LB Matt Milano in Week 4. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown is questionable.

Alvin Kamara vs. Bills
Nov 12, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs between Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Ramon Humber (50) and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (54) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

MMQB Week 4 Game Picks 
(Bills vs. Saints)

Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills

Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills

