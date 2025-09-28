NFL prediction panel doesn't foresee unbeaten Bills slowing down in Week 4
It's one of the more lopsided matchups on the NFL regular season slate, so naturally, the experts are unanimous in their prediction.
The unbeaten Buffalo Bills host the winless New Orleans Saints in Week 4 at Highmark Stadium, and the visitors are being given much of a chance. All seven members of Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel are siding with Buffalo.
All SI panel picks are always straight up, so there may be some folks who question if the Bills can cover the 15.5-point spread set for wagering purposes.
"We gotta execute on our end," said Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman about the challenge that the Saints present. "The only way we get beat is if we beat ourselves."
After a one-point win over the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, the Bills dispatched of the AFC East rival New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks. Now, they'll face their first NFC opponent in what will be the Saints final trip to Highmark Stadium.
Interestingly enough, the Saints are 4-1 all-time against the Bills in Orchard Park. Their most-recent prior visit happened during head coach Sean McDermott's rookie year with New Orleans posting a 47-10 win.
RELATED: Bills' 33-year-old DT set to make season debut as Week 4 gameday call-up
In quarterback Josh Allen's only career start against the Saints, Buffalo recorded a 31-6 victory on Thanksgiving 2021 in the Superdome.
Buffalo will be without defensive starters DT Ed Oliver and LB Matt Milano in Week 4. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown is questionable.
MMQB Week 4 Game Picks
(Bills vs. Saints)
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —