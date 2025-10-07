One shocking Bills' veteran earns high analytical grade in loss to Patriots
Sure, it stings to lose to the AFC East rival New England Patriots. Especially a heavily-hyped game on national TV that ended the Buffalo Bills' 14-game home winning streak and ruined their perfect season.
But after the dust has settled, was the 23-20 loss as bad as it initially felt?
The Bills committed three turnovers - two in the Red Zone - and 11 penalties and still the Pats needed a 52-yard field goal in the final :30 to win the game. In the big picture, it's a tiny hiccup and Buffalo remains the clear favorite to win not only the division but also Super Bowl LX in February.
As for the game itself, quarterback Josh Allen threw late over the middle for a key interception and the Bills' secondary let former teammate Stefon Diggs run wild all night. After scoring 30+ points in their first four games, the offense managed only 20.
Not all of the Bills played poorly, of course, and that is reflected in Pro Football Focus' grades. A look at Buffalo's top five offensive players in the Sunday Night Football loss:
Dion Dawkins, OT
69.0: The Bills averaged 4.1 yards per rush and Allen was sacked just once.
Curtis Samuel, WR
71.3: The forgotten man raised eyebrows with a touchdown catch.
Josh Allen, QB
77.5: Threw only nine incompletions, but he was credited with two turnovers.
Jackson Hawes, TE
82.6: Rookie keeps getting high marks without catching a single pass.
Dalton Kincaid, TE
87.3: Continuing his Pro Bowl-caliber season, he caught all six passes thrown his way for a team-high 108 yards.
