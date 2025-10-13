3 stats may define Buffalo Bills' primetime matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons
There is a lot on the line for the Buffalo Bills as they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.
The Bills enter the Week 6 matchup in first place in the AFC East, but that could change if they are to suffer a defeat at the hands of the Falcons in primetime.
Plenty of exciting matchups will play out on the field between these two non-conference foes, including Buffalo’s meeting with one of the league’s top running backs, Bijan Robinson, Bills running back James Cook against the Atlanta rush defense, and Josh Allen vs. the Falcons’ stout pass defense.
RELATED: Bills vs. Falcons Game Preview: MNF storylines, odds, player to watch & prediction
Let’s dive into three stats that may define Monday night’s contest.
Allen against Falcons’ blitz
Atlanta comes equipped with one of the league’s most aggressive defenses, particularly when it comes to applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. According to NFL Pro, the Falcons’ defense blitzes more than any other team in the league, and by a wide margin. Through four games, Atlanta has brought extra pressure on 43.5% of their opponents’ drop-backs, with the next-highest blitzing team, the Minnesota Vikings, applying a blitz rate of 35.8% in 2025.
The Falcons’ tendency will be tested this week, when they take on Allen, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league against the blitz this season. Through five games, the Bills quarterback has completed 61.7% of his passes for 428 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception, while averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt when facing an extra rusher, per Sumer Sports.
If Atlanta hopes to earn an upset win this week, it must find a way to get their blitz home. But that has proven to be a tall task against Allen and the Buffalo offensive line, which has allowed the team’s signal caller to be sacked three times when opposing defenses bring extra pressure this season.
RELATED: Bills receive favorable referee assignment for Week 6 road matchup vs. Falcons
James has great chance to cook
The Bills’ running back recorded his least productive outing of the season this past week against the Patriots, totaling just 49 yards rushing on 15 carries, an average of 3.3 yards per carry. If Buffalo is to bounce back with a win over Atlanta, it will start with reigniting its running game. And that begins with letting Cook cook.
While the Falcons’ pass defense has been one of the best in the NFL this season, the Atlanta rush defense has left a bit to be desired. In the Falcons’ last game, a 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders, Atlanta allowed the Commanders to finish with an impressive average of 6.7 yards per carry while recording long runs of 48, 22 and 16 yards.
MORE: Banged-up Bills will face Falcons' defense set to receive significant boost Monday
Cook has been a catalyst for the Bills’ offense this season, and he must be that in this week’s matchup with an up-and-coming Falcons’ defense. Look for Buffalo to get him involved early and often in this one.
Bills’ defense hoping to limit Bijan
Robinson has been one of the top running backs in the league since arriving in Atlanta, but he has taken his game to another level in his third professional season. Through four games, the Falcons’ RB has accounted for 39% of his team’s scrimmage yards, serving as a dual threat both in the running game and as a pass catcher.
Dating back to last season, Robinson has recorded five straight games with at least 100 scrimmage yards. If Buffalo hopes to earn a rebound victory, the Bills’ defense must account for and limit the efforts of Atlanta’s top offensive player on Monday night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —