Commanders Provides Browns Tough Matchup for the Offense, Opportunity There for Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to bounce back on offense against the Washington Commanders in week 17. That charge could be led by Deshaun Watson.

There is no getting around the fact that the Cleveland Browns' offense has struggled mightily in the month of December. Sunday will get no easier as the Browns travel to take on a talented Washington Commanders defense.

The timing fits the time that Deshaun Watson returned, to this point the offense was simply better with Jacoby Brissett. Watson is getting acclimated to live football action still and it shows. In the first couple of games of his return, he had improved. On Christmas Eve, Watson was not very good but that looked to be in large part due to the weather.

Cleveland is no longer playing for the playoffs, that won't have a shot at happening until next season. But they do have the opportunity to end the season on a strong note and give some excitement around what this offense can be.

The Commanders are a .500 ball club at 7-7-1 this year. They operate with a defense that ranks seventh in passing yards allowed, and 13th in rushing yards allowed. As of late, the Browns have dialed up plenty of passing, while still abiding by the run.

Against the Commanders, Cleveland is going to have to find success in both facets of the offense. Darrick Forrest and Kyle Fuller have both picked off multiple passes for the Commanders' defense today, if Watson wants to stay away from back-to-back turnover games, he'll have to take them into account.

Chase Young has returned for a Commanders' front that is very good. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen bring a punch on the middle of the defensive line, while Chase Young and Montez Sweat race off the edge.

Young is going to make just his second appearance this season after returning from a major injury. Sweat has seven sacks in 15 games played this season.

This game has the markings of being low scoring on paper at least. Washington is averaging 19 points per game, which sits at 24th in the league. Cleveland is near the middle of the pack at 21.5 points a game.

A nice day for Nick Chubb could open up running situations for Watson, who Cleveland is trying to get running chances more often. Last week against the Saints, Watson connected with Cooper six times for 72 yards. Continuing to build that chemistry with the team's top wideout would only be a positive.

Time is clicking on the season as just the Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers remain on the schedule. Cleveland vastly needs to show more on offense with Watson leading the charge. It could result in a long offseason with many questions if the Browns' offensive struggles continue to end the season. The anticipation through the 11 games, waiting for Watson to play may have created some of that.

At the end of the day, teams want to see their franchise quarterback be just that. Could this be the week that Watson does that?

