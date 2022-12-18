Three Takeaways From the Browns Victory Over the Ravens in Week 15

Three takeaways that were gathered from the Cleveland Browns 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to move to 6-8.

Cleveland Browns had impact plays from all three phases of the game in a 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland moved to 6-8 on the season with the victory.

The Browns picked up a big AFC North win a week after losing a divisional game to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three takeaways that stand out from that.

Deshaun Watson showed the improvement you want to see at times

Watson continued to shake the rust off against the Baltimore Ravens, he had his best game yet. Watson completed 18-of-28 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. The win matters most, but Watson made some big plays. On third and long a run of 17 yards extended a Browns' drive. He finished with three carries for 23 yards before kneeling it three times.

Watson did a great job of hitting the intermediate routes. Cleveland continues to struggle finishing drives, the defense helped make that a non-problem.

Each week the expectation should be to see Watson improving back to the player we know. This week was a good sign.

You have to give props to Joe Woods and the defense

Cleveland held the Ravens to three points, a team that came in averaging 23 points a game. The star players for Cleveland played well. Myles Garrett had 1.5 sacks, Denzel Ward had an interception, and nearly another.

John Johnson III stood out with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and nine total tackles. Baltimore ran the ball well in the first half. J.K. Dobbins was a problem with 13 carries for 125 rushing yards. Cleveland held the Ravens to 130 passing yards.

The big point for the defense was two forced turnovers, then the special teams pitched in with forcing two missed kicks.

Cade York ... ???

The kicker position is a problem for the Browns. Rookie Cade York missed a pair of kicks and it's fair to ask if he'll be able to kick in the AFC North. Cleveland very well should have won 19-3 over Baltimore.

During the season, York has shown the big leg, the accuracy has been the problem. York has converted 22-of-28 kicks on the season, the six misses have been pretty bad.

It isn't an issue in a season where Cleveland isn't competing, but it is a question mark that is beginning to grow.

