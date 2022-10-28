Browns CB Greg Newsome was Looking Forward to Matching up With Bengals Ja’Marr Chase

Cleveland Browns second-year cornerback Greg Newsome is disappointed he won’t get a matchup he was looking forward to on Sunday. Newsome is feeling “pissed”, he told the media on Friday when he found out about Ja’Marr Chase’s injury that will keep him sidelined.

Newsome likely feels this way from an incident back in the summer, where Chase kind of singled out Newsome that he was not elite on a podcast appearance. Chase claimed that it was “on sight” when the two teams faced off, but now he will not be playing.

Newsome will now draw a matchup with either Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd, perhaps it will be Martin Emerson Jr.‘s length with Higgins. Chase and Newsome will get their feature matchups.

In the last full game chase played against the Browns, Denzel Ward got the best of him, including a long interception return for a touchdown. Ward remains in concussion protocol at this time.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense