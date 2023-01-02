Browns Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin Dealing With Injuries Prior to Season Finale Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns will monitor the status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin this week ahead of the matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland Browns are unsure at this point what the status will be for cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said both will be monitored throughout the week, while their status for the season finale is uncertain.

Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury after a game where he picked off Carson Wentz and played rather well. After a slow start to the season, Ward has rebounded nicely in the second half. The Pro Bowl alternate has three interceptions this season now.

Recently, Conklin inked a new deal that will keep him in Cleveland for the next few years. The right tackle is dealing with an ankle injury. James Hudson relieved Conklin after the injury against the Commanders occurred, and would step in if Conklin can't go in the season finale.

