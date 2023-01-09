Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly
Three things are a given; death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio giving some of the best guard play in the NFL. The Pro Bowl player did that again this year, despite the Cleveland Browns finishing with a 7-10 record. For Bitonio, it is another losing season, he's endured a lot of those in the nine seasons with the Browns.
"It was frustrating. I thought that was going to take us up a level," Bitonio said of making the playoffs in 2020. "I do have faith we have the right core of players, coach to take us to that level."
Bitonio is another one that believes in head coach Kevin Stefanski and what the team is building. 2022 was disappointing, but it was not far off what many expected with the given circumstances.
"I'm getting older, I want to win," Bitoni said. "At the end of the day, we all want to win a Super Bowl. You run out of time, eventually."
This sounds similar to how Joe Thomas did following many of the losses he took. Thomas admitted that losing took a piece out of him eventually.
Going forward, the Browns hope to get the defense right. Next year the offense will be expected to perform with Deshaun Watson at the helm for a full season.
"I think we saw glimpses of what we could be, the goal is to maximize our offense for everybody in it. I think it's a big advantage for us."
Bitonio has one thing in mind to close out his career, which he plans to do with Cleveland. The left guard will be a free agent in the 2026 offseason at 36 years old.
"To finish out my career with some winning records would be great."
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents
Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish
Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation
Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'
Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond
Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn
Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team