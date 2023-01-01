Browns QB Deshaun Watson Excited About Future After Victory Over Commanders
Cleveland Browns may be out of playoff contention, but playing strong to close out the year could still be very beneficial. The win over the Washington Commanders was convincing today, mainly in the second half. Deshaun Watson excelled and the offense showed balance.
"That was definitely the potential of what the future can hold," Watson said after the win.
Watson definitely did his part by tossing three touchdowns, all of which came in the second half. He didn't turn the ball over and added 31 yards on the ground.
"We came in at halftime, we knew what we had to do, and that’s what we did," Watson explained on what changed.
Amari Cooper scored two touchdowns in the second half by showing his run-after-the-catch ability. Cooper scored one from 46 yards out to propel the second-half start for Cleveland.
"The plays are there, we just have to capitalize. In the second half, we put together drives and we were balanced.”
Donovan Peoples-Jones scored from 13 yards out for the other touchdown of the day. Though Nick Chubb did not reach the end zone, he was tough in this one. Chubb rumbled at a 7.4-yard per carry clip for 104 rushing yards.
It was a good win for Cleveland that could help them close out the year with some success, which could quiet things a bit in the off-season. Next up is a game with the Pittsburgh Steelers to close things out.
