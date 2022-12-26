Browns RT Jack Conklin Spoke About Staying in Cleveland, Jedrick Wills, and his Trust in the Play Calling

Newly extended right tackle Jack Conklin talked on Monday about sticking around in Cleveland, as well as much more.

Cleveland Browns recently inked right tackle Jack Conklin to a four-year deal that not many saw coming. That deal gives Cleveland consistency and a good player out right for the foreseeable future.

"This is home for us," said Conklin on Monday when he spoke to the media. "We want to raise our kids here."

Conklin was an All-Pro in 2020, his first season in Cleveland after coming over from the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Conklin was only able to play in seven games last season after suffering a major knee injury. That same injury has limited the player he's been since, but he believes he will be even stronger and better off next season. As time goes by, Conklin will have more trust in the knee.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on why Conklin is sticking around on Monday, too.

"He's a model citizen in what we're looking for and he plays good football,@ Stefanski said. "It's a great opportunity for us and a great opportunity for him."

Despite many fans having ill feelings toward Stefanski at the moment, Conklin continues to believe in him.

"I trust our play calling and I trust our coaches to put us in the best position to win," Conklin said.

Going forward, the hope for the Cleveland Browns has to be that Jedrick Wills Jr. remains the guy at left tackle.

"He's played at a good level, matured personally and professionally. (I'm) excited to see him grow even more," Conklin said.

Cleveland got a player who wants to be here in Conklin inked to an extension at the end of the day, that's all you can ask for.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very... Disappointing

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team