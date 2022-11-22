Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves

Cleveland Browns have placed Ethan Pocic on the injured reserve, signed a center and made other roster moves.

With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster.

Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve.

Mancz has started 32 games over the course of his seven year career. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 by the Houston Texans. Overall, Mancz has played on 64 career games between the Texans, Dolphins, and Bills. Mancz played in one game with the Bills this season.

Cleveland signed safety Bubba Bolden and tackle Will Holden to the practice squad, and opted to release center Jordan Meredith from the practice squad.

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

