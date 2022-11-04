Browns Wyatt Teller Nominated for Annual Salute to Service Award

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller will represent the team as their nomination for the Salute to Service Award.

Cleveland Browns right guard has been named the team’s nominee for the Salute to Service Award.

This award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.

"This year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition as community leaders for their hard work and support of our military, veterans and their families," said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird — USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. "With fan voting now part of the award selection process, we encourage fans to read about each nominee, cast their vote, and be inspired to find their own ways to show military appreciation."

Last year’s winner was Andrew Beck, Denver Broncos Tight End. Teller is joined by nominations from each team for the award.

