Skip to main content

Browns Wyatt Teller Nominated for Annual Salute to Service Award

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller will represent the team as their nomination for the Salute to Service Award.

Cleveland Browns right guard has been named the team’s nominee for the Salute to Service Award.

This award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.

"This year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition as community leaders for their hard work and support of our military, veterans and their families," said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird — USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. "With fan voting now part of the award selection process, we encourage fans to read about each nominee, cast their vote, and be inspired to find their own ways to show military appreciation."

Last year’s winner was Andrew Beck, Denver Broncos Tight End. Teller is joined by nominations from each team for the award.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

By Pete Smith
browns digest elf logo
Featured Content

Browns Digest Week 9 Staff Picks

By Pete Smith
Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) celebrates with safety John Johnson III (43) after intercepting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. Brownsbengalsmnf 4
Featured Content

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

By Pete Smith
E16727A3-C4BA-4640-815A-4C8B866541F7
Featured Content

Watch: The Impact of Myles Garrett

By Staff Report
B69563FE-EE59-4B3C-A07D-D8DADE0066D3
News

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little
2D977BCB-5E9A-47AD-B4EB-F631A8C1F91D
News

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game

By Brandon Little
Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerbacks Greg Newsome II (20) and Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrate during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Despite Injuries, Browns Defense Playing with Increased Confidence

By Pete Smith