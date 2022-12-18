Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Addresses Team Following AFC North Win Over Ravens

Kevin Stefanski addressed individual performances to the team following the 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the Cleveland Browns win over the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the team with a list of things that went well. In a video shared by the team Twitter account, Stefanski points out numerous high points for Cleveland.

Some of those high points include the Denzel Ward interception, John Johnson III forced fumble, Jordan Elliott blocked kick, Corey Bojorquez punt, and much more.

The Browns are now 6-8 on the seaosn and will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Cleveland next Saturday, Christmas Eve, at 1 p.m.

