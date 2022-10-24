Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Lose LB Jacob Phillips for Season, Updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns have lost another middle linebacker for the season, as well as updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward.

Cleveland Browns lost in more than one way on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips is expected to be out for the season with a pectoral injury, while tight end David Njoku will be week-to-week. Cornerback Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Losing Phillips for the season is tough when you look at the fact that Anthony Walker Jr. is gone for the season as well. The team traded for Deion Jones to help out some, now they absolutely need him to be out there. Another frustrating season for Phillips.

Njoku dodged any serious damage and will miss a game or two at least. Since he has not been put on the injured reserve, he surely will miss no more than three games. It’s bad luck for Njoku who is having a breakout season.

Ward’s concussion was a bad one is all the update tells us. As he remains in the protocol the team looks to be taking some caution with this one.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here.

