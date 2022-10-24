Cleveland Browns Lose LB Jacob Phillips for Season, Updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns have lost another middle linebacker for the season, as well as updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward.

Cleveland Browns lost in more than one way on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips is expected to be out for the season with a pectoral injury, while tight end David Njoku will be week-to-week. Cornerback Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Losing Phillips for the season is tough when you look at the fact that Anthony Walker Jr. is gone for the season as well. The team traded for Deion Jones to help out some, now they absolutely need him to be out there. Another frustrating season for Phillips.

Njoku dodged any serious damage and will miss a game or two at least. Since he has not been put on the injured reserve, he surely will miss no more than three games. It’s bad luck for Njoku who is having a breakout season.

Ward’s concussion was a bad one is all the update tells us. As he remains in the protocol the team looks to be taking some caution with this one.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense