Cleveland Browns Practice Squad Tracker

A look at the athletes the Cleveland Browns are bringing back to their practice squad.

Now that the Cleveland Browns have cut players to make it to 53 on the roster, other moves are being made. The team is beginning to put together their practice squad for the upcoming season, at least for the start.

The team can place 16 players on their practice squad. 

Players to the practice squad reportedly:

WR Mike Harley

DT Roderick Perry

CB Herb Miller

WR Daylen Baldwin

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden 

This list will update as more names become available. 

