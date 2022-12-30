Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Questionable for Commanders Game, Good News on Jedrick Wills Jr.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's status is up in the air for the week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland Browns have just one injury designation for the week 17 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is questionable to play after missing last week with a concussion.

Yesterday, Clowney was one of two players that were out of practice with an illness. It has been a rough couple of weeks for the Browns' edge rusher. Clowney could use a strong finish to the season as he sits at just two sacks this year.

Jedrick Wills Jr. is a go after missing a couple of days of practice this week with a disc issue in his back. The soreness kept him off to the side on a bike yesterday. Wills having no injury designation is a good sign of his ability.

Cleveland is healthy as they could wish for outside of the season-ending injuries in week 17. Now, the hope is they stay that way as they go to play on the terrible surface that FedEx Field hosts.

