Greg Newsome Returning for Browns, Brandin Cooks Among Texans Players Ruled OUT

Cleveland Browns are getting cornerback Greg Newsome II back this week, while the Houston Texans will have a couple players out.

After missing the last couple of games with a concussion suffered in practice, cornerback Greg Newsome II is returning for the Cleveland Browns. Newsome will give a boost to a defense that played pretty well last week and hopes to build off of it. Most notably for the Texans, they will be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a calf injury will keep him out.

Having Newsome back will give Cleveland a healthy secondary, though Denzel Ward did miss some time this week due to a hamstring. David Njoku was the only player ruled out for the Browns, he'll have to miss Deshaun Watson's debut.

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not be out there for Houston. The LSU product is dealing with a hamstring issue of his own. Stingley has started in nine games this season, he's recorded 43 tackles and an interception.

Sunday is an anticipated game between the Texans and Browns for an obvious reason. Watson heading back to Houston in his first game in nearly two years. This game will be played between two teams that aren't dealing with a huge number of injuries.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
