Inactive List: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Week 15

A look at who will not be out there in today's week 15 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland Browns are hosting the Baltimore Ravens today in week 15 football action. Most notably on the injury report is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens will be without their MVP winning quarterback as Tyler Huntley is set to make his second career start against the Browns.

Here is a look at who will not suit up for the two teams today below.

Cleveland Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelon Darden, CB Thomas Graham Jr., DE Isaiah Thomas, OT Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai

Baltimore Ravens:

