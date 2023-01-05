Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic Among the Players Out at Thursday's Browns Practice

A pair of offensive linemen headline the players that did not practice for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns are gearing up to knock the Pittsburgh Steelers out of a playoff spot in the final week of the season. In this game, the Browns may have to do it without a couple of players.

Up front, it is Jack Conklin and Ethan Pocic not practicing today. Additionally, Drew Forbes and rookie Isaiah Thomas did not practice either.

Denzel Ward did not practice yesterday, today he was on the bikes off to the side with Myles Garrett.

Conklin has not practiced yet this week with an injury to the ankle he suffered against the Washington Commanders. The closer it gets to Sunday, the less likely that Conklin is to play. James Hudson would fill in if the starting right tackle is sidelined.

At this point, it's not certain why Pocic is out. It may be rest, it could be soreness. That would be just speculation. It will be interesting to see if these players can gear up for one more week.

