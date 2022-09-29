Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Returns to Practice for Browns, Others Remain Out
Cleveland Browns got some good news at practice on Thursday, while they wait for more. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to practice for the team, as did cornerback Denzel Ward.
Myles Garrett did not practice, but he could tomorrow. Others that notably did not practice were David Njoku, Jack Conklin, Taven Bryan, and Jadeveon Clowney.
With Garrett potentially out after his car accident, it would be a big miss with Clowney likely out as well. The Browns would be down to rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell likely starting. Chase Winovich is on the injured reserve for a few more weeks, still.
Joel Bitonio and Amari Cooper were other notables to return to practice today. Neither player was in danger of missing Sunday’s game in Atlanta.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident
Browns Digest Week 4 Staff Picks
Myles Garrett Suffered Shoulder Sprain, Other Injuries in Car Accident
Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined
Read More
Browns Myles Garrett Involved in Car Accident Following Practice
Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again
Browns Jacoby Brissett Ranks High in QBR Through Week 3
With Difficult Schedule on Horizon, can Jacoby Brissett Continue Playing at High Enough Level?
Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers
Balanced Browns Attack Produces Multiple Standout Performances
Browns Anthony Walker Jr. Leaves Game with Serious Leg Injury
CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust
Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve
Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?
What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs
Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program