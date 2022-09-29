Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Returns to Practice for Browns, Others Remain Out

The Cleveland Browns got their second year linebacker back at practice today, as some other key players remained out.

Cleveland Browns got some good news at practice on Thursday, while they wait for more. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to practice for the team, as did cornerback Denzel Ward.

Myles Garrett did not practice, but he could tomorrow. Others that notably did not practice were David Njoku, Jack Conklin, Taven Bryan, and Jadeveon Clowney.

With Garrett potentially out after his car accident, it would be a big miss with Clowney likely out as well. The Browns would be down to rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell likely starting. Chase Winovich is on the injured reserve for a few more weeks, still.

Joel Bitonio and Amari Cooper were other notables to return to practice today. Neither player was in danger of missing Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

